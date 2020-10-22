Flyers Mascot Gritty Shows Off Flawless Golf Swing, Grit It N Rip It!

Play video content Breaking News

As if 2020 couldn't get any worse for some people ... here's beloved Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty crushing a golf ball better than you ever will!!!

The video is nothing short of incredible -- the big orange thing took its talents to the driving range to rip some shots recently ... and Gritty unleashed some moon shots.

Seriously, even the golf bros in our office had to admit the mascot hit the ball better than they ever could!!

But, here's where it gets tricky -- some would say, "there's gotta be a PGA pro in that costume, right?!" and brush off the whole thing as a publicity stunt.

That would be easy to believe, except when you watch Gritty celebrate with its signature dance moves, which look very Gritty-esque. 🧐

We're used to seeing Gritty show off clever jabs at enemies like P.K. Subban and the Houston Astros ... but who woulda thought it could grip it and rip it like John Daly?!