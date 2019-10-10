Flyers Mascot Gritty Shoots Shot at Lindsay Vonn to Piss Off P.K. Subban

Breaking News

Move over, Trey Songz ... there's a new Mr. Steal Your Girl in town -- Philadelphia Flyers' mascot, Gritty ... who just pulled up from half-court to shoot his shot at Lindsey Vonn!!

The equally lovable/scary orange thing(?!?!) went after New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban during pregame warm-ups Wednesday night ... crashing the boards with a hilarious sign that read "Lindsey could do better" ... and a bunch of arrows pointing up to that unforgettable Gritty grin.

Of course, P.K. and the Olympic skier have been dating for a while now ... and the defenseman popped the question back in August.

The couple *was* planning to tie the knot ... but who knows if that's still the case now that Gritty's jumped into the picture.