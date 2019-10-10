Flyers Mascot Gritty Shoots Shot at Lindsay Vonn to Piss Off P.K. Subban

Flyers Mascot Gritty Hey, P.K. Subban ... I'm Gonna Steal Your Chick!!!
10/10/2019 8:13 AM PT
Move over, Trey Songz ... there's a new Mr. Steal Your Girl in town -- Philadelphia Flyers' mascot, Gritty ... who just pulled up from half-court to shoot his shot at Lindsey Vonn!!
The equally lovable/scary orange thing(?!?!) went after New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban during pregame warm-ups Wednesday night ... crashing the boards with a hilarious sign that read "Lindsey could do better" ... and a bunch of arrows pointing up to that unforgettable Gritty grin.
Of course, P.K. and the Olympic skier have been dating for a while now ... and the defenseman popped the question back in August.
The couple *was* planning to tie the knot ... but who knows if that's still the case now that Gritty's jumped into the picture.
P.K. seemed unfazed by the hilarious taunting ... but the Flyers still came away with the 4-0 win over the Devils.
7 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.