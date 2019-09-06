Lindsey Vonn Rocks See-Thru Shirt to Vanity Fair Party

Like My See Through Shirt?!

Eyes up!!!

Lindsey Vonn made one helluva fashion statement at a Vanity Fair party in NYC on Thursday -- rockin' the hell out of a see-through top ... and yeah, she stole the show!!!

The Olympic downhill skiing legend definitely turned heads at Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List party at L'Avenue Sacks. Her NHL superstar fiancee P.K. Subban didn't make the event, but the MASSIVE emerald engagement ring he gave her sure did!

The two announced their engagement last month. They've been together since 2018. No word on when the big wedding will go down.

34-year-old Vonn definitely ain't shy when it comes to showing off her body -- remember she posed in PAINT (and only paint!) for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition a few years ago.