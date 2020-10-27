Guess Who This Grinning Guy Turned Into!

Guess Who This Grinning Guy Turned Into!

10/27/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this picture-perfect pip-squeak was dunking on the competition, he was just another grinning guy growing up in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This happy young man made a name for himself in sports when he was a first-overall pick in the 2009 NBA season. In his first year playing for a California team, he showed off his talents to win Rookie of the Year.

After taking up an interest in comedy, this cute kid performed stand-up for multiple special events including a Comedy Central 'Roast' and also made an appearance on the hilarious sitcom "Broad City."

Can you guess who he is?

