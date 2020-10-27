Kim Kardashian Booked Private Island, 777 Plane for 40th Birthday

Exclusive Details

Kim Kardashian did it BIG for her big 4-0 ... renting out a private island for a week of birthday celebrations.

The bday getaway was super lavish ... our sources say Kim flew 40 of her closest friends and family on a jumbo jet to the private isle, where they were handed keys to their own private villas on the beach.

Kim's guest list included ... Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, La La Anthony, Corey Gamble, NBA studs Devon Booker and Tristan Thompson, plus Scott and Mason Disick. We're told Kanye West was not present for Kim's actual birthday -- he had some work commitments -- but Yeezy joined the trip for the final few days.

Our sources say Kim picked out an island that hadn't seen any COVID cases ... and she asked all her guests to quarantine for 2 weeks before the trip and get multiple tests. Smart and safe.

In addition to private beachfront villas, we're told Kim hooked her guests up with Skims pajamas, KKW Beauty products, GoPro's, waterproof disposable cameras and lots of other island essentials. Now that's hospitality!

Our sources say Kim and co. spent the entire week dancing, whale watching, swimming in lagoons, kayaking, snorkeling, playing volleyball and enjoying outdoor dinners right on the sand. Like we said -- lavish.

We're told Kim even treated everyone to a private screening of "This is 40" on the beach.