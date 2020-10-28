Lizzo Struts Her Way to the Ballot Box, Twerks After Voting

Play video content

Lizzo has voted ... and she REALLY made it count.

The singer submitted her ballot for the 2020 election in West Hollywood, and she made her presence felt ... by strutting her way to the dropbox in an American flag tank top, white booty shorts and glittery golden boots.

It looks like the modern Miss Liberty carries a Maison Margiela foldover patent-leather clutch, too. Naturally.

Lizzo's scored her voting vid with a little ditty about it being "time to vote" ... something several celebrities have been promoting lately.

She says this is the third time she's voted in her life, and she believes "this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people."