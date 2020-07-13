Lizzo Landed This Sick Villa After Landlord Kicked Her Out Early

Here's the incredible house Lizzo rented after the landlord at another rental kicked her out early, and it's easy to see why she boasted, "This house is better anyways" ... 'cause it's true!!!

TMZ's obtained pics of the private 2-acre hillside compound in Palm Springs the rapper and her crew headed to after the landlord at their first rental kicked her out of a 7-day rental, 3 days early.

As we reported ... Lizzo clapped back last week at the property owner and essentially told him to bite her where the sun don't shine. She posted this video at her new digs and captioned it, "This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for the villa where she landed -- it rents out for $5,000 a night and it features the only legal residential helicopter pad in Coachella Valley. Clearly, it caters to the rich and famous, i.e. Lizzo.

The compound is secured by steel gates at the foot of a 600-ft-long sweeping driveway. It also features mesmerizing panorama views of twinkling city lights, and the surrounding desert and mountains. In fact, the views are so sick ... Lizzo called them inspiring in the pics and vids she posted.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The house itself is 4 bedrooms, five bathrooms and 4,300-square-feet of living space. There's also a sprawling patio that features a 60-foot infinity-edge pool.