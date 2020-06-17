Demi Lovato Rents Famous 'Invisible House' in Joshua Tree

Demi Lovato practiced some serious social distancing out in Joshua Tree ... renting the famous "invisible house" for a romantic getaway with her boyfriend.

The singer spent the weekend in the desert with BF and actor Max Ehrich ... sparing no expense in one of America's most iconic vacation homes, which goes for a cool $2,500 a night!!!

As you can see ... the steel-clad home is stunning, and it draws you in with a mirrored glass exterior that reflects its beautiful surroundings, which makes the house seemingly disappear into the desert.

The "Invisible House" kinda looks like a skyscraper on its side, and the 5,500-square-foot space is decked out with movie projection screen and a 100-foot-long indoor swimming pool ... it's tucked away a scorching hot desert, after all.

There are 4 bedrooms with sliding glass doors opening up to the great outdoors, offering expansive views of the 90-acre property. Like we said, super romantic.

Demi's still beaming over her "amazing weekend in the magical desert" with Max ... she says she went to work on a project, but adds it was really just nice to get away from L.A. for a couple days.

BTW ... the "Invisible House" is available to rent for all types of photo and video shoots, so it's possible she rented the home for her project.