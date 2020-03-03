Kylie Jenner's Vacation Villa's an Expensive Paradise in the Bahamas

Kylie Jenner's balling like a billionaire down in the Bahamas ... her vacation villa is a little slice of paradise within paradise, and the pics are incredible!!!

Kylie's treating her smokin' hot friends to a lavish island getaway in the Caribbean ... in the luxurious Villa Rosalita nestled on the pink sand beaches of Harbour Island ... and the place is absolutely palatial.

The brand new, 6-bedroom estate comes fully staffed and it's decked out with a swimming pool, massive verandas offering stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and a lush tropical garden surrounding the property for total privacy.

The main house has twin staircases leading to the second-story veranda, which includes a cozy lounge and elegant open-air dining table. There's another lounge inside, and vaulted ceilings fringed by seashell molding, plus original artwork covering the walls and parquet floors.

The master and guesthouse suites come with private terraces and alfresco showers, and the other rooms have private entrances leading from the verandas and gardens. Oh, and there's a poolside grill and open-air dining area with a deluxe bar.