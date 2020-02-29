Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Appear to Be Back Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together ... at least that's the signal she's giving, and pretty clearly giving at that.

Kylie posted a bunch of pics from the Houston Rocket's Western Conference Quarterfinals back in 2017. It's when she was pregnant with Stormi. Kylie and Trav certainly look couply. She captioned the photos, "It's a mood."

She posted pics of Travis whispering in her ear, another staring into each other's eyes ... get the picture?

Kylie also modeled shoes Travis released last Saturday ... Nike SB Dunk low-top trainers. BTW ... they've gone from $150 a pop online to $1,000.