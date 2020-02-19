Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Were All Business on Valentine's Day

Exclusive

It was apparently "Trademark Day" on Valentine's Day for 2 big stars in Hollywood ... 'cause Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber put love aside and got down to business.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kylie filed to trademark "Kylie Body" and "Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner" and the hope's to slap those names on tons of products including hair and beauty products, creams and perfumes.

This, of course, is nothing new with Kylie. She's filed docs to register trademarks for just about everything under the sun ... including her famous wake-up call "Rise and Shine." Her expanding empire also includes "Kylie Baby" and "Kylie Hair."

As for Hailey ... docs show she's looking to register the trademark "HB Beauty by Hailey Bieber." Seems she's ripping a page out of Kylie's playbook cause she wants to slap those names on beauty and wellness products.

She's no stranger to the trademark game. She filed docs back in October 2018 to lock down her own name, Hailey Bieber, which she wants to use on a possible clothing project.