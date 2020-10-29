Billie Eilish Ripped in Leaked Trump Administration Doc, 'Destroying Our Country'

Billie Eilish is destroying the very fabric of American life ... at least that's how officials in Donald Trump's administration view the pop sensation.

Here's the deal ... a top Trump administration official put a decidedly partisan spin on a $250 million ad campaign it wanted to roll out weeks before the election, aiming to "defeat despair and inspire hope" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We say it was partisan because the official reportedly ripped celebrities known to oppose the Prez.

Billie drew much of the Trump administration's scorn ... in the docs, which the Washington Post says were obtained by Democrats in the House, the Trump official described the singer as "not a Trump Supporter" and accused her of "destroying our country and everything we care about."

Play video content 8/19/20 DNC

Billie's bad review makes sense ... she performed earlier this year at the Democratic National Convention, and she said the President was destroying the country. Guess her phrasing struck a chord with Trump's camp.

The ad campaign was reportedly seeking celebs to support Trump's response to the pandemic, and other famous folk like Jennifer Lopez and director Judd Apatow did not make the cut either.

J Lo famously bashed Trump's immigration policies during February's Super Bowl halftime show and officials ruled out Judd because he "believes Trump does not have the intellectual capacity to run as President."

The leaked docs reportedly outline lots of other Trump administration beefs with potential celebs for the ad blitz. Highlights include labeling Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine and Justin Timberlake liberal Obama-supporting Democrats who fight for gay rights.

Jack Black is reportedly referred to in the docs as a "classic Hollywood liberal" and Johnny Depp was passed over because he "appears to be aligned with the liberal left."