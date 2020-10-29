Hollywood's Hottest Costumes EVER -- Guess Who! #TBT

Guess Who This Is Hollywood's Hottest Costumes Ever

10/29/2020 12:20 AM PT
Hollywood's Hottest Costumes EVER -- Guess Who! #TBT
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Hollywood's Halloween costume parties will be looking like a ghost town this year ... so instead, let's take a stroll down memory lane and try to guess who's behind these sexy costumes!!!

Here's a few hints ... the babe in the Miley Cyrus costume is a hotel heiress. The hottie dressed as Poison Ivy loves to rap about sex. Oh, and the bombshells dressed as Karl Lagerfeld and a Victoria's Secret angel are sisters in a super famous fam.

Check out the gallery for some of the hottest costumes from Halloweens past ... and good luck making your best guesses.

#TBT

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later