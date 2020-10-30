Michael Myers Has Halloween Dance-Off With Neighbor Kid

Play video content @candigirl74/Tik Tok

The only thing this Michael Myers is cutting is a rug ... and he got the kid across the street to accept his challenge for a scary good dance-off.

Some neighbors are just cooler than others ... and a guy who dresses up like the notorious killer from the 'Halloween' slasher franchise, cranks up some spooky music and gets a block party going definitely fits the bill.

Decked out in full costume with the creepy white mask and hair -- and equipped with a fake knife -- this dude goes toe-to-toe with his young counterpart ... jigging, lassoing and flossing to the beat.

Hard to say who won, but since Michael may have just escaped from a mental health facility ... we'll give him the edge.

Regardless, they shook hands afterward like the true champs they are.