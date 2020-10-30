Michael Myers Has Halloween Dance-Off With Neighbor Kid
'Halloween' Dance Party Michael Myers Kills In Epic Battle with Kid
10/30/2020 9:13 AM PT
The only thing this Michael Myers is cutting is a rug ... and he got the kid across the street to accept his challenge for a scary good dance-off.
Some neighbors are just cooler than others ... and a guy who dresses up like the notorious killer from the 'Halloween' slasher franchise, cranks up some spooky music and gets a block party going definitely fits the bill.
Decked out in full costume with the creepy white mask and hair -- and equipped with a fake knife -- this dude goes toe-to-toe with his young counterpart ... jigging, lassoing and flossing to the beat.
Hard to say who won, but since Michael may have just escaped from a mental health facility ... we'll give him the edge.
Regardless, they shook hands afterward like the true champs they are.
Happy Halloween!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.