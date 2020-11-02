Bears' Javon Wims Unloads 2 Haymakers On Saints Player ... Suspension Looming

Breaking News

Chicago Bears WR Javon Wims uncorked TWO massive haymakers on a Saints player mid-game ... and the whole violent affair appeared to start because of a mouthpiece jacking.

Here's the deal ... early in the 3rd quarter of the Saints-Bears game in Chicago, Wims went to block Chauncey Gardner-Johnson -- and the two got into a bit of a tussle.

The guys trash-talked each other ... and, eventually, Gardner-Johnson ripped Wims' mouthpiece right off his facemask.

THREAD: My Zapruder breakdown of the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson/Javon Wims beef.



It begins on this play on the Bears’ first possession of the second half. After exchanging some words, CJGJ rips Wims’ mouthpiece off and it falls onto the ground. pic.twitter.com/wwQgcbKdJ5 — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 2, 2020 @evansaacks

Wims was taken out for the remainder of the Bears' drive after the play ... but when his squad got the ball back -- he went to exact revenge on CGJ.

Check out the video of the play -- it's WILD -- Wims tried to grab Gardner-Johnson's mouthpiece, but when he missed ... he decided to throw 2 HUGE punches instead.

Both connected with CGJ's helmet ... and it kicked off a melee between the two teams.

Ultimately, the scrum was broken up and Wims was ejected ... and now, a big-time ban could be coming soon.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday the league is mulling a possible suspension for the wideout, and given his status as a role player on the Bears' roster ... his job might be in jeopardy too.

As for Gardner-Johnson, he definitely came out on top of the fight ... his Saints won, he didn't suffer any injuries in the brawl -- and he fired away at Wims on social media after the contest.

"That man punch like a female," CGJ said, before adding, "Bra cheap shot like a fee."