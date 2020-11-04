GAP Deletes Tweet Urging Unity As Divided Nation Waits Election Results

The GAP had its heart in the right place with its post-election tweet urging unity but it clearly failed to read the room ... admitting it was just "too soon."

A spokesperson for the clothing retailer tells TMZ ... the intention of its social media post featuring a red and blue hoodie "was to show the power of unity." The spokesperson added, "It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all."

The tweet backfired almost immediately ... with one person replying, "A GREAT example of why it's smart to be paused on social right now." Tons of people responded with "read the room" and another user said, "I don't think a zipped hoodie is going to cut it when everyone is this tired, broke, and scared."

Chrissy Teigen also chimed in on the since-deleted post. For the record ... the hoodie was NOT for sale.