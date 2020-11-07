Donald Trump News Conference at 11:30 AM ET ... To Challenge Election Results (Live Streaming)

Donald Trump is about to address the nation through his surrogates -- and based on what's he's already said, it will be another show of defiance in the wake of what increasingly looks like a Joe Biden win.

Trump says there will be a news conference at Four Seasons in Philly at 11:30 AM ET. Turns out it's not the hotel -- it's a landscaping business ... Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Go figure. His team -- including Rudy Giuliani and Corey Lewandowski -- will be among those who presumably will attack the integrity of the election.

Trump has claimed -- without any evidence -- that the election was rigged and corrupt. He says he can't understand how he was winning in Pennsylvania and Georgia on election night, only to watch his lead evaporate. He's now trailing Biden in both states.

What Trump cannot explain ... why didn't he have a problem in Ohio when the reverse happened? He was behind on election night and pulled out a win the next day.

Trump has unleashed his lawyers -- including Rudy Giuliani -- to stop the vote count after election day -- at least in certain states -- and so far they've been booted out of court.