NFL Football Fanatic Families KB

Famous Families Who Are NFL Fanatics ... Squad Goals!

11/8/2020 12:01 AM PT
Famous Families Who Are Football Fanatics
Launch Gallery
Touchdown! Launch Gallery

Nothing says family better than being on the same team, and these famous families are proud to show off their NFL fan photos!

Stars like Gisele Bündchen, Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard, Mario Lopez, Rob and Bryiana Dyrdek and a ton more celebs have shared shots on social media of the whole family ... and which pigskin squad they are getting behind.

Huddle up and take a look through our gallery of football fanatic families to see who the biggest names in Hollywood are rooting for on the field.

Whether they are on the field, or watching from their homes, they've clearly all got the same love for the game!

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later