Famous Lakers Fans -- Get Ready For Game 3!

Celebs might not have be able to root for their favorite team in person this season, but that doesn't mean the players haven't felt the love all the way in Orlando!

Stars such as Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and John Cena are just a few of the celebs to name that are proud to root for the Lakers ... And since these fanatics can't show up courtside for the Lake-show, we're bringing the fan photos to you to get ready for Game 3!