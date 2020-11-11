Kevin Bacon's Veterans Day Tribute, Soldiers Getting 'Footloose'

Play video content mr.smash_ohana / TikTok

Kevin Bacon's proud of American soldiers for serving their country, and he's shouting out a group of heroes for nailing his famous dance ... in their combat boots!!!

The "Footloose" star just shared this awesome video of 3 soldiers cutting loose to the famous song and dance routine from his classic 80s movie ... and Kevin is reminding America that our heroes also have moves.

Check out their choreography compared to Ren's in "Footloose" -- Kevin's right, they totally have it down!!!

Seems KB's really got the Armed Forces on his mind this Veterans Day ... he did some serious digging to find this funny video, which is from April, but hey, 'tis the season right.

Kevin's also honoring our vets for their service, saying all Americans owe them a debt of gratitude for fighting for our freedoms ... and he seems pretty humbled these soldiers decided to recreate his old school dance moves.