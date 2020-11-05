George Clooney, Jen Aniston, Kenny Chesney Headline Veterans Day Auction

Wanna play Kenny Chesney's guitar? Or slip on George Clooney's watch? How about a designer bag from Jennifer Aniston's closet? You've got a shot and it's all for a good cause.

Here's the deal ... Kenny, Jen and a bunch of other celebs are marking Veterans Day this year by supporting Homes for Our Troops and raising funds with a massive online auction. Other items going to the highest bidder include a dress worn by Mindy Kaling and a chance to hang on set with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The auction opens Tuesday -- the day before Veterans Day -- and it's being spearheaded by George, Mindy, CNN's Jake Tapper and Wynonna Judd. This year's auction looks a little different due to the pandemic, and a bunch of famous folks are offering zoom hangouts in lieu of meet and greets.

George's watch, Jen's Louis Vuitton tote and Kenny's guitar are all autographed ... and there's a bunch of signed sports memorabilia from NFL players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Chandler Jones and Jimmy Graham.

Get in your bids before the November 17 deadline, and you could win a zoom chat with celebs like Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Dave Matthews, Elizabeth Banks, Jerry Seinfeld and Olivia Wilde.