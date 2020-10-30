Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen Signed Super-Rare Basketball Card Hits Auction Block

Exclusive

You're looking at an extremely rare, one-of-a-kind basketball card featuring Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's autograph ... and an actual piece of their game-worn NBA jerseys.

This is awesome, and it can be yours ... as long as you've got about a quarter milli in the bank.

The 2005-2006 Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" Logoman card is on the block at Goldin Auctions ... and features the signatures of the Chi-town legends in blue ink.

The back of the card contains a message from Upper Deck's CEO, and reads ... "You have received a Dual game-Used NBA Logo Patch card personally autographed by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from the Upper Deck Company."

"On the front of this card are authentic NBA Logo patches from jerseys worn by Michael Jordan in an NBA game and Scottie Pippen as a member of the Portland Trailblazers in an NBA game."

So yeah, pretty special.

How special??

The auction -- which closes Saturday night -- already has 8 bids and sits at $200,000.

If basketball cards aren't your thing (and you happen to be ridiculously wealthy), GA also has a 1909-1911 T206 Honus Wagner card -- the Holy Grail of baseball cards -- with a bid of $960K!!