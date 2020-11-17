Elon Musk On Pace to Become Third Richest Person in World
Elon Musk Thank You, $&P ... Jumps to World's 3rd Richest!!!
11/17/2020 6:41 AM PT
Elon Musk had a great day on Wall Street to start the week -- helping him leapfrog Mark Zuckerberg on the list for world's richest and landing him in a comfortable third overall.
The Tesla and SpaceX executive saw his overall net worth skyrocket late Monday by a whopping $15 billion after the S&P announced it was bringing his automaker company into the fold among the most prestigious companies on the market.
BREAKING: Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 effective Monday, December 21. The stock surged as much as 9.8% in extended New York trading on the newshttps://t.co/o2inezrVoJ pic.twitter.com/oV61J04ivg— Bloomberg (@business) November 16, 2020 @business
It'd been a long time coming. Folks anticipated this to happen a few months ago ... but it didn't 'til just now, causing Tesla's stock to jump 14% in after-hours trading. As a result, Elon's personal value -- seeing how he owns a good chunk of stock -- also bumped up.
At the moment, he's on pace to have a net worth of $117.5 billion ... way more than Zuck at $106b, which was edging Elon out not too long ago by about $4b, or so. The two people higher than EM on the list currently -- Bill Gates at $129b and Jeff Bezos $184b.
Some estimates as of Monday morning have Elon's net worth slightly lower because of what Tesla's trading at currently -- around $460 a share -- but either way ... he's in at #3.
It's been quite a ride for the tech wiz these past few days -- not only did he see his fortune balloon to new heights, he also saw one of his own rockets take 4 astronauts into space over the weekend ... a feat that promises to firm up SpaceX's role in future orbital travel.
Those astronauts successfully arrived at the ISS, BTW -- so yeah ... helluva week for Elon and co. And, with a Biden-Harris administration eager to pivot to renewable energy, sky's the limit -- literally and figuratively.
