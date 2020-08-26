Jeff Bezos Is the World’s First $200 Billion Man

Jeff Bezos I'm The First $200 Billion Man!!!

8/26/2020 1:19 PM PT
Jeff Bezos is doing quite well for himself in the pandemic ... he just became the first person ever to be worth $200 billion.

The Amazon honcho saw his net worth reach the incredible milestone Wednesday, as his company's stock continues a rock-steady climb that started when the pandemic first reached the United States.

With Amazon's share price climbing another 2.3% Wednesday to $3,423 per share, Bezos' net worth soared past the $200 billion benchmark.

It's incredible ... Jeff himself is worth more than huge brands like McDonald's, Nike and Pepsi. Those companies are valued between $139 bil and $191 bil. Chump change to Bezos.

Jeff's really cleaning up thanks to the coronavirus ... Amazon shares are up more than 100% since March 16, when COVID-19 turned American and global life upside down and steered more folks to online shopping.

Bezos is putting more distance between himself and Bill Gates, who is the world's second-richest man with a net worth of $123 billion. Bill kinda looks like a panhandler next to Jeff. Sorry, Bill.

Jeff woulda crossed the $200 bil threshold earlier if not for last year's $137 billion divorce with his ex-wife, MacKenzie ... but this feat is definitely better late than never.

