Anthony Edwards Goes #1 To T-Wolves In NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball To Hornets At #3

The pick is in ... and the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken Anthony Edwards with the first overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft!!!

The 19-year-old shooting guard was the betting favorite to have his name called first ... so it shouldn't come as a big surprise.

The Atlanta native was a beast as a freshman at Georgia -- averaging 19 points and 5 rebounds a game.

Edwards was emotional after his name was called ... honoring his late grandmother and mother -- who both died from cancer in 2015 -- with portraits by his side.

Anthony Edwards celebrates going No. 1 in the #NBADraft



He has images of his late mother and grandmother, who both died of cancer, with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/naxROsyQwb — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2020 @espn

LaMelo Ball -- hands-down the most popular player in the draft -- was taken #3 overall to the Charlotte Hornets ... after the Golden State Warriors decided to go with Memphis center James Wiseman at #2.

Of course, the big event is totally virtual this year due to the coronavirus ... but that didn't stop the draft day drip!!

Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton is making a run for best dressed ... rockin' a light blue floral print suit ... while Wiseman went with a green plaid look.

Dayton forward Obi Toppin is sporting a classic maroon 'fit ... and ya can't help but notice Ball's custom logo chain and black and gold suit.

