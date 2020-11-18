Anthony Edwards Goes #1 To T-Wolves In NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball To Hornets At #3
11/18/2020 5:12 PM PT
The pick is in ... and the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken Anthony Edwards with the first overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft!!!
The 19-year-old shooting guard was the betting favorite to have his name called first ... so it shouldn't come as a big surprise.
The Atlanta native was a beast as a freshman at Georgia -- averaging 19 points and 5 rebounds a game.
Edwards was emotional after his name was called ... honoring his late grandmother and mother -- who both died from cancer in 2015 -- with portraits by his side.
LaMelo Ball -- hands-down the most popular player in the draft -- was taken #3 overall to the Charlotte Hornets ... after the Golden State Warriors decided to go with Memphis center James Wiseman at #2.
Of course, the big event is totally virtual this year due to the coronavirus ... but that didn't stop the draft day drip!!
Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton is making a run for best dressed ... rockin' a light blue floral print suit ... while Wiseman went with a green plaid look.
Dayton forward Obi Toppin is sporting a classic maroon 'fit ... and ya can't help but notice Ball's custom logo chain and black and gold suit.
We'll keep you covered with all things hoops throughout the night.
