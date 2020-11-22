Quarantine Beards -- Let It Grow, Let It Grow!
Quarantine Novem-Beards Let It Grow!
11/22/2020 12:01 AM PT
Oh the virus outside is frightful ... and your beard grows so delightful ... And since we've no place to go ... Let it grow! Let it grow! Let it grow!
2020 doesn't show signs of stopping ... And your beard could use some chopping ... but the standards are turned way down low ... Let it grow! Let it grow! Let it grow!
When we finally kiss goodnight ... How I'll hate how it's the new norm ... But if you really grow it right ... All day at home you'll be warm!
Your fuzz is terrifying ... stay at home, we're still complying ... But, as long as you love it so ... Let it grow! Let it grow! Let it grow!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.