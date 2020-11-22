Quarantine Beards -- Let It Grow, Let It Grow!

Oh the virus outside is frightful ... and your beard grows so delightful ... And since we've no place to go ... Let it grow! Let it grow! Let it grow!

2020 doesn't show signs of stopping ... And your beard could use some chopping ... but the standards are turned way down low ... Let it grow! Let it grow! Let it grow!

When we finally kiss goodnight ... How I'll hate how it's the new norm ... But if you really grow it right ... All day at home you'll be warm!