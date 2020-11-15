Quarantined Celebrity Gamers -- Next Level!
11/15/2020 12:01 AM PT
A surefire way to pass the time while in quarantine is to pick up a controller and take things into your own hands by switching on a video game to enter a whole new world.
While they may not all be rockin' the newest PS5 ... Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Michael B. Jordan, Jordyn Woods, Lil Yachty and many more are on a quest to take their stay-at-home time to the next level!
Unbox all the action-packed pics
Wii we pulled by scrolling through our gallery of quarantined celebrity gamers and see who's sharing their remote skills on social media!
Game mode activated!
