The Undertaker Retires from WWE After 30 Years with Fire, Explosions & Hologram!

After 3 decades, it was the final bell for The Undertaker at WWE's Survivor Series on Sunday night -- and the final sendoff was killer.

Vince McMahon appeared in the center of the ring to announce The Dead Man one last time ... and he was clearly emotional about it.

“Tonight marks the end of an era," McMahon said ... "An end of an era of the most storied career in history, it'll never be duplicated."

You can tell this was tough for Vince to say but also see he’s full of joy and pride when he announces The Undertaker to the ring one last time. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/t4tC8efFPW — Turnbuckle Topics 🎙 (@TT_4You) November 23, 2020 @TT_4You

He continued, "They say nothing lasts forever. I think they’re wrong -- because the legacy of The Undertaker will live on eternally!"

That's when the lights went dim and fire began to explode all over the arena -- a dramatic setting for Taker's final ring walk.

Once he got in the ring, Taker -- real name Mark Calaway -- only said a few words, but he made 'em count.

"My time has come to let The Undertaker Rest. In. Peace."

That's when a hologram of Taker's former manager, Paul Bearer, appeared.

If you didn’t choke up or cry watching this you don’t love professional wresting.



Hologram Paul Bearer really hit the feels...”Ooohhh Yeeeassss” #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries



pic.twitter.com/mqqta0fS1J — Zach Lowe 🔰 (@Zach_mech) November 23, 2020 @Zach_mech

Bearer -- real name Bill Moody -- passed away back in 2013.

It was a nice tribute to both Taker's career -- and a show of respect for Moody, who played a pivotal role in shaping Taker's character back in the day.

After the show, several WWE superstars paid respect to Taker on social media.

John Cena -- "After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker!"

The Rock -- "30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthaf**ka” True story! Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker