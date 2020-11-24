Deepest Swimming Pool in the World Opens in Poland

If you truly wanna go off the deep end, head for Poland ... which now has bragging rights on pierogies AND the world's deepest swimming and diving pool.

The fittingly named Deepspot opened in Mszczonów over the weekend, featuring a depth of 45.5 meters ... which is nearly 150-feet deep. The pool holds 8,000 cubic meters of water, which is more water than 25 Olympic-sized swimming pools!!!

Ya might've figured this isn't your local YMCA lap pool ... the venue will serve as a training facility for military and firefighters -- and give otherwise landlocked scuba and free divers a place to explore.

Deepspot also features manmade underwater caves, faux Mayan ruins, and a reproduction of a shipwreck. It's open to visitors as well, and includes a hotel with underwater views, a tunnel for spectators ... and a restaurant.