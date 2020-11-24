Kim Kardashian West Meets with Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Julius Jones

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian West is using her celebrity and legal connections to help a death row inmate who is currently in a battle to stave off execution.

Kim came face-to-face with Julius Jones in Oklahoma City Monday. Jones, a black man, was 19 when he was arrested for the shooting death of a 45-year old white man named Paul Howell in 1999. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002 and sentenced to death.

Sources familiar with the meeting tell us Kim spent time with both Jones and his attorney, Dale Baich, and promised to do whatever she could to assist his legal team. After the meeting with Jones, Kim met with some of his family members at a local church.

During the meeting at the church, we're told Jones' mother got emotional in recounting the night of Howell's murder ... and said Julius was home with her the whole time.

Our sources say, Kim became interested in Julius' case after watching "The Last Defense" in 2018 -- a Viola Davis produced docuseries about his arrest and his trial. Kim also helped to push a Change.org petition in support of Julius from a couple hundred thousand signatures to millions.

Many who have been critical of Julius' case say it was racially charged from the beginning with little evidence to tie him to the scene and a poor legal defense. Julius has also stated he believes he was framed for the murder and didn't fit the appearance of suspect given by Howell's sister ... who stated it was a young black man with a red bandana.

Jones filed a petition for clemency in 2019 and is now waiting on The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to recommend his sentence be commuted and reduced ... a final decision would then fall with Governor Kevin Stitt.