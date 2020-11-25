Tim Tebow Returning to NY Mets In 2021, COVID Won't End My MLB Dream!

Breaking News

Don't dig a grave for Tim Tebow's MLB career just yet ... HE'S COMING BACK TO THE METS IN 2021!

... so says Mets president Sandy Alderson who made it clear the franchise isn't ready to move on from the former NFL quarterback.

Remember, the minor league baseball season was scrapped in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic -- leaving players like 33-year-old Tebow contemplating his baseball future.

But, Alderson said he spoke with Tebow over the weekend -- and it seems they reached an agreement to resume the Tim Tebow experiment next season.

"He’s anxious to come back," Alderson told the NY Post.

"And I told Tim, ‘Look, why would you want to end your quest based on a COVID-related reason? You didn’t get a chance to perform this year.’ He was hurt a little bit the previous year. So I think Tim is committed to coming back. And I think we’re committed to giving him an opportunity to do that and we’ll see where it goes."

Alderson says both sides realize Tim's baseball career will end at some point -- but that time isn't now!

"This is not a quest without end. At some point it will culminate. But I think that will be at a time when Tim and the organization come to some agreement about where he is and what his potential is. But I didn’t want him to go out based on some COVID-related interruption."

Tebow signed his deal with the NY Mets in 2016 -- and while it's been fun to watch him compete, his numbers haven't exactly been stellar -- he's only batting .223 in his 3 minor league seasons.

He spent a short stint at the Triple-A level in 2019 -- but didn't exactly shine there either ... with a .163 batting average in 264 plate appearances.

After spending three seasons in the NFL, Tebow decided to give baseball a shot. He was signed by the Mets in 2016 and has moved up through the team’s minor-league system. Tebow reached Triple-A briefly in 2019, and will likely begin 2021 at that level.

Tebow recently spoke about his baseball career to MLB.com -- acknowledging the end could be near.

"It’s not something that I want to do forever," Tebow said ... "because there’s a lot of other things that are in my heart that I want to pursue."