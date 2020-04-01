Tim Tebow Bench Presses 140-Pound Dumbbells In Insane Quarantine Workout

Play video content Breaking News

If you needed further proof that Tim Tebow is strong as hell ... here's the NY Mets farmhand slinging around 140-pound dumbbells in a quarantine workout Wednesday -- FOR REPS!!!

The former Heisman Trophy winner posted the vid as an inspiration for those looking for some in-home gym ideas during isolation ... but it turned into a MASSIVE flex for the ex-NFL QB.

Check out the vid ... Tebow grabbed some of the biggest dumbbells we've EVER seen -- and pressed them SIX TIMES.

Later, the dude picked up the 115s for a little incline bench ... and he peppered in some heavy-ass back exercises too.

Oh, and get this ... he did it all for FOUR sets!!!

Tebow said with the MLB on suspension ... he's looking to continue to go heavier with his lifts -- and maybe even gain some MORE power and strength during the downtime.