Tommy Lasorda's Condition Improving But Remains Hospitalized
11/25/2020 6:21 AM PT
Tommy Lasorda's recovery is moving in the right direction -- he's now taking phone calls in his hospital room from friends and former players!
The 93-year-old is still being treated at a hospital in Orange County, CA -- where he was admitted roughly 2 weeks ago.
We broke the story, Lasorda was initially admitted due to heart issues ... but things took a turn for the worse while he was there, and he needed to be put on a ventilator. We're told the issues were NOT coronavirus related.
At the time, sources close to the situation told us Lasorda's long-term prognosis was not clear ... given his age and medical issues.
But now, a great update courtesy of Dodgers spokesperson Steve Brener who told the AP things are looking up!
Brener says Tommy is taking "online calls" from former players and coaches -- which is great because Lasorda is widely known as a social butterfly who loves choppin' it up with people!
Hopefully, he'll continue to make progress and get home soon!
Lasorda is widely known as one of the greatest MLB managers EVER -- the dude won 1,599 games in 21 years as the Dodgers' honcho ... and earned Manager Of The Year honors twice.
Lasorda -- a 2-time World Series champ -- was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.
