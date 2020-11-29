Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
11/29/2020 8:06 AM PT
Hidden within this stretched out snap is a musical man who started his career on Broadway.
This talented star got his start in the musical "Rent" and later went on to land his career-defining role as Aaron Burr in the award-winning musical "Hamilton."
This famous face went on to win a Tony Award for his performance in "Hamilton," as well as winning a Grammy for best musical theater album, alongside his cast.
Take a really good look at the funky photo and use the clues above to see if you can figure out which celeb has been hiding in this warped photo!
