Guess Who This Toothy Tot Turned Into!

Guess Who This Toothy Tot Turned Into!

11/30/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 17
Launch Gallery
GUESS WHO! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this brown-eyed girl was a well-known actress and activist, she was just another cute kid posing with a mullet in Houston, Texas.

This toothy tot grew up overnight when she became the leading actress in a romantic comedy -- starring alongside her on-screen love interest, Mark Ruffalo. Throughout her long career, she has not only acted in comedies but critically acclaimed films as well ... such as the Oscar-nominated movie "Dallas Buyers Club."

Now a mother of 3 kids, she shares her parenting duties with a famous actor, director and superhero.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later