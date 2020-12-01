Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID with Mild Symptoms, Out of Next Race

Breaking News

Even Lewis Hamilton couldn't outrace coronavirus ...

The Formula 1 superstar announced he tested positive for COVID on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms -- and has already begun a 10-day isolation.

"Even though I returned 3 negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I've immediately gone into self-isolation for 10 days," 35-year-old Hamilton said.

Of course, Hamilton raced -- and won -- at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, sparking concerns other drivers could be infected as well.

Hamilton's positive test -- combined with the symptoms -- means he won't be allowed to race at this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

"I'm gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others," Hamilton said.

"I'm really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy."

Hamilton says he's been working hard to follow all of the COVID safety protocols -- and wants his fans to know he wasn't taking stupid risks and being irresponsible.