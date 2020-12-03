Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Draws Packed Crowd But COVID Plan May Have Backfired

Play video content Yuki Iwamura / Freedomnews.tv

New York City's best efforts to keep people from congregating in close quarters for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting may have actually made it worse ... at least in one spot where folks could still catch a glimpse of the tree.

There was no crowd allowed for the 2020 lighting of the famous tree due to COVID-19 being totally out of control, and barricades and NYPD buses were used to keep people at bay. Authorities even tried to keep them from watching the ceremony from far away ... but it didn't work.

As you can see ... those lustful for Xmas lights found a spot between the buses where they could hold up their phones and capture the glory.

There's reason to block big celebrations, because the virus is so out of control the hospitals may not be able to treat everyone who becomes seriously ill.

In New York, where the positivity rate is around 5%, public health officials are urging people with underlying health conditions or otherwise at risk to stay home, except for essential trips.

On the other coast, things are just as bad. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti made it clear Wednesday ... "My message couldn't be simpler ... it's time to hunker down. It's time to cancel everything. And if it isn't essential, don't do it."