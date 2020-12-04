Gilbert Arenas Gives Russell Westbrook Blessing To Wear #0 In Washington

Breaking News

Agent Zero says Russell Westbrook can have #0 in D.C. if he wants it ... 'cause Gilbert Arenas is giving his official blessing to let the new Wizards star wear his old number.

Russ was traded to Washington in a swap with John Wall earlier this week ... and the team introduced Brodie on social media with edited pics of the guard wearing a #4 jersey (the same digit he wore in high school).

So ... why change from the number he had his whole NBA career?? Arenas is easily one of the best players in franchise history ... and no one has donned #0 since he left the team in 2010.

But, that could change this season ... with the 3-time All-NBAer offering up his beloved number to the 2017 MVP on Thursday.

"'0' is all u Brodie 🙏," Arenas said on Instagram. "it will be a honor 💯"