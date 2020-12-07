Trump Campaign Sues Joe Biden Directly Over Wisconsin Election Results

Breaking News

President Trump is now directly blaming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in his quest to overturn the election results -- throwing out a new legal twist that reeks of desperation.

Trump, Vice Prez Pence and the Trump Campaign are suing Biden and Harris in Wisconsin -- seeking to set aside the absentee ballots that helped them win in 2 key counties that went blue on Nov. 3 ... Milwaukee and Dane.

In the suit, Trump and co. ask the court to set aside the Board of Canvassers' legal determination that in-person absentee ballots should be counted ... alleging that doing so violates a Wisconsin law requiring written applications for such ballots.

The campaign's argument is the absentee ballots cast for Biden/Harris in those counties did not follow the proper procedure.

As for why Trump's now going after the President-elect and Vice President-elect as defendants, it's not entirely clear. Dozens of Trump's election results lawsuits -- without Biden and Harris as defendants -- have been tossed out by judges all over the country.