Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani is the latest Trump associate to test positive for coronavirus -- and the news was broken by none other than Donald Trump himself.

The President tweeted Sunday, "@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"

Unclear when Rudy was tested, or how long he's been positive -- but in any case ... it's another one bites the dust in the Trump world. Everyone from POTUS himself to Kellyanne Conway and many others in Trump's immediate orbit have contracted the virus.

Rudy had dodged getting sick until now -- but he's been on the move a lot these past several weeks, defending Trump's election fraud claims all over the country and going to court a lot (and losing) over election fraud allegations filed by the campaign in multiple jurisdictions.

He was oftentimes seen without a mask on too, FWIW ... including just a month ago when he made an appearance at the Four Seasons (landscaping company) in Philadelphia -- where he gathered reporters for a bizarro-impromptu press conference.

Not only that, but RG had another very public hygiene moment recently -- when he was seen sweating profusely during a news conference, which caused his hair dye to start dripping down the side of his face. And sure enough ... he wasn't masked up then either.

Just earlier this week ... Rudy was in Lansing, MI with a bizarre "star witness" who was supposedly gonna blow the lid off of alleged election fraud in Michigan. There too, he wasn't wearing a mask, and neither was she. He even had the gall to ask another one of his witnesses -- who was masked -- to take remove her covering ... but she didn't.

Rudy Giuliani asking one of his witnesses: "Would you be comfortable taking your mask off some people can hear you?"



He was unmasked at the Michigan election hearing on Wednesday for over 4 hours.



Giuliani now tests #COVID19 positive today.

Safe to say, this was bound to happen.

Most everyone in Trump's world who's tested positive has recovered -- and considering Rudy's one of Trump's right-hand men these days, we're guessing he'll get top-notch treatment and come out the other side.