Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Running Down Face at Sweaty News Conference
Rudy Giuliani Super Sweaty for News Cameras ... Apparent Hair Dye Disaster!!!
11/19/2020 10:59 AM PT
Rudy Giuliani's sweat-fest is stealing the spotlight from President Trump's election battle ... because he appears to have hair dye streaming down his face.
The man in charge of President Trump's legal fight to overturn the election results was sweating profusely throughout a news conference ... often taking breaks to wipe his face and visible beads of sweat on his forehead.
At one point, it got so bad ... streams of what looks like dark hair dye ran down both sides of his face.
As for what's actually being said at the news conference ... Giuliani's continuing to make baseless claims of rampant voter fraud and discrepancies in multiple states, with added ire for Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
It's truly been a sight to behold -- for reasons far beyond Rudy's bad dye job -- and he's perspiring so much, ya gotta wonder if he's battling an illness. It wouldn't be the first time a Trump-related event included an outbreak.
