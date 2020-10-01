President Trump and Melania Test Positive for COVID-19

Breaking News

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both contracted the coronavirus.

The President broke the news with a tweet, saying ... "Tonight @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER."

The alarming news comes hours after we learned one of the President's aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive. Hope had been traveling on Air Force One all week with POTUS ... going to and from the President debate in Cleveland ... and also to his rally in Minnesota.

There's no good time to contract the virus, but it comes at a particularly critical time for the President ... less than 5 weeks before Election Day. Trump has made no secret of how much he hates wearing face masks, and has done it in public very rarely since the pandemic began.

The last time we saw him wearing one in public was a week ago at the public viewing for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court. During the debate on Tuesday night he did pull one out of his pocket as he claim to have no issue with wearing face coverings.

So far, the administration is saying the Prez and Melania will remain in their White House residence while they quarantine. It's unclear right now how long that will last, but typically doctors recommend 14 days.