Viral Kamala Harris Portrait Artist Doing Piece for Janelle Monae
Teen Artist Janelle Monae Orders Portrait ... After His Kamala Success
12/7/2020 12:20 AM PT
Business is booming for the young artist whose Kamala Harris portrait made a big splash -- he just wrapped up a special order from Janelle Monae!!!
Tyler Gordon is the Bay Area teen who wowed Kamala and the country with his portrait of the Vice President-elect ... and his reps tell us his latest work of art is a custom piece for Janelle.
We're told the singer/actress requested a portrait of herself after Tyler's Kamala painting went viral. As you can see, he painted Janelle's in black and white, but went with a green background this time -- a twist from his Kamala piece.
He hasn't delivered it to Janelle yet, and we're told he's giving her a special celeb price ... $0.
Janelle's just the latest big name to hit up Tyler ... he's also painted for Kevin Hart, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson and NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
KD actually got 2 paintings from Tyler -- one for him and one for his mother -- and Janet liked hers so much, she flew him to one of her concerts and brought him on stage.
Tyler's only 14, but he's already putting together a pretty impressive Rolodex.