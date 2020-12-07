Viral Kamala Harris Portrait Artist Doing Piece for Janelle Monae

Exclusive

Business is booming for the young artist whose Kamala Harris portrait made a big splash -- he just wrapped up a special order from Janelle Monae!!!

Tyler Gordon is the Bay Area teen who wowed Kamala and the country with his portrait of the Vice President-elect ... and his reps tell us his latest work of art is a custom piece for Janelle.

We're told the singer/actress requested a portrait of herself after Tyler's Kamala painting went viral. As you can see, he painted Janelle's in black and white, but went with a green background this time -- a twist from his Kamala piece.

He hasn't delivered it to Janelle yet, and we're told he's giving her a special celeb price ... $0.

KD actually got 2 paintings from Tyler -- one for him and one for his mother -- and Janet liked hers so much, she flew him to one of her concerts and brought him on stage.