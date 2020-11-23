Kamala, Jill Should Pick American Designer For Inaugural Ball Dress, Michael Costello Says
11/23/2020 12:20 AM PT
Jill Biden and Kamala Harris should go America first as they hunt for someone to design their dresses for the inaugural ball ... so says famous fashion designer Michael Costello.
The former "Project Runway" star tells us the First Lady and Vice President-elect should absolutely wear an American designer when the ball rolls around in January, which would only underscore their love of country.
The way Michael sees it ... inaugural balls are a huge platform for up-and-coming designers to get a huge career boost, so Jill and Kamala should try and find a diamond in the rough and transform that designer's career.
Remember ... Michelle Obama picked Jason Wu to design her dress way back in 2008, and Jason's career immediately took off thanks to the First Lady's endorsement.
Melania Trump, meanwhile, went with well-known French-American designer Herve Pierre.
While Michael's angling to design a matching dress and face-covering for Joe Biden's wife, he also tells us why Kamala should consider an African-American designer.
