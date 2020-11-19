Rep.-Elect Cori Bush Glad She's Helping Normalize Thrift Shopping

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Cori Bush got elected to represent Missouri's 1st congressional district ... but she's also reppin' working-class folks who can't afford a designer business wardrobe.

We got the Congresswoman-elect out in D.C. Tuesday and asked about the response she's received since revealing she's hitting up thrift shops to get the professional clothes needed for her new job.

The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it’s really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill. So I’m going thrift shopping tomorrow.



Should I do a fashion show? ⬇️ — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 11, 2020 @CoriBush

Bush tells us her situation has resonated with people who come from regular means like her and helped them feel heard ... and she's happy it's also made them feel like thriftiness is nothing to be ashamed of.

The incoming Missouri Representative isn't the only bargain hunter on Capitol Hill either. All 4 members of "The Squad" have shared tips for dressing on a budget, with AOC suggesting ... "Thrifting, renting, and patience as you get your closet together sis."