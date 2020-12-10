Canadian Cop Ticketed Driver who Calls Him Out for Not Wearing Mask

Canadian Cop Gives Driver Revenge Ticket ... How Dare You Tell Me to Wear a Mask

12/10/2020 7:22 AM PT
TICKETED FOR WHAT

A Canadian cop was out for revenge when a motorist dared to call him out for not wearing a mask ... and it's right there on video.

It went down in Winnipeg when the officer pulled a woman over and said he was prepared to give her a warning for some sort of driving infraction. That's when the lady asked the cop why he wasn't wearing a mask, and that did not sit well with the officer.

He clearly felt disrespected, for some reason ... incorrectly saying he was safe because he was 6 feet away. In case he missed it, the pandemic has exploded, and just about every scientist is saying 6 feet away isn't enough ... you gotta wear a mask, even outdoors.

In any event, he exacts revenge on the woman for daring to question him.

God, we hope she fights this in court.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later