Myles Garrett Nominated For NFL's Man Of The Year ... 1 Year After Helmet Attack

Myles Garrett has done a complete 180 in 2020 -- the Cleveland Browns superstar has been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year ... just one year after his helmet-swinging attack.

The league released its list of 32 finalists for each team on Thursday ... with the 24-year-old getting the nod for the Orange and Brown.

Of course, Garrett has been actively involved in the community since entering the NFL in 2017 -- from working alongside the Chris Long Foundation to bring clean water to East African communities to helping a man who lost his eye at a Cleveland protest in May.

Garrett has vowed to put his infamous 2019 incident with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph behind him ... calling his 6-game ban a "small bump in the road" back in July.

Now, the defensive end can join names like J.J. Watt, Calais Campbell, Eli Manning and Drew Brees ... who have received the honor for excellence off the field.

Other nominees for 2020 include names like Russell Wilson, Travis Kelce, Devin McCourty and Andrew Whitworth.