Anthony Joshua In Pre-Fight Clash with Pulev, You'll Get 'Smacked Up'

Things got loud and aggressive at the Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev pre-fight weigh-in ... with the boxers threatening each other before Saturday's big fight.

Joshua stayed cool, calm and collected while Pulev -- who's 28-1 -- ran his mouth and tried to bait AJ into a physical altercation.

😤😤 "I would have clapped him on his jaw there and then."



The battle lines are drawn. 💥



Both men started the weigh-in wearing COVID masks -- but those came off after the yelling began.

Security rushed in and got between the fighters -- it's typical pre-fight shenanigans. Apparently, they knocked over a light. Good times.

But, after the clash, Joshua predicted a violent end to his rivalry with Pulev when they finally get in the ring at the SSE Arena in London.

"I told [Pulev] that many years I've been watching boxing, and I've seen so many fighters talk a load of rubbish, then they get smacked up."

"I would have just clapped him on his jaw there and then. But, I've gotta do that tomorrow."

Joshua added, "He thinks he's a warrior, but I said 'don't let the guys you fought gas you up, you’re up against a real one now."

You may remember Pulev as the dirtbag who was suspended by the California State Athletic Commission back in 2019 for kissing a female reporter during a post-fight interview without her consent.

The woman, Jenny Sushe, hired Gloria Allred to after his ass.

