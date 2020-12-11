Davante Adams Hooks Up Packers Teammates With Air Jordans, Merry Christmas!

Play video content Breaking News

Christmas came early in Green Bay ... 'cause Davante Adams just hooked up his Packers teammates with a fresh pair of Air Jordans -- and the dudes lost their minds over the gifts!!

Adams' squadmates posted about the presents on social media on Friday ... and they were all STOKED -- with guys praising and thanking Adams repeatedly.

"You know what it is man," Adams said in a video shot by wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. "I love ya'll boys, man!"

The kicks are all super clean ... Adams gifted pairs of Mocha AJ1s and also Dark Concord 12s -- which both go for about $300 a pop on StockX.

Of course, Adams is a Jordan athlete AND he's in the middle of a 4-year, $58 MILLION contract ... but still, it's the thought that counts, right?!

"Appreciate you, Tae!" defensive back Kevin King said. "Shout out the GOAT. Yessir!"

Added pass rusher Preston Smith, "Shout out to the big bro, Tae! The boy got the team Jordans! Yessir! You already know what the f*ck going on!"