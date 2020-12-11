Colts Owner Jim Irsay Shoots Down Andrew Luck Comeback, 'Think That Door's Closed'

Breaking News

Andrew Luck might FOR REAL never play football again ... at least that's what Jim Irsay believes, with the Colts owner saying this week he thinks the QB will stay retired after all.

"I think that door's closed," Irsay told NFL.com.

You'll recall ... Andrew had one of the most shocking retirements in NFL history -- calling it quits just days before the 2019 season officially began.

Some thought it was a rash and impulsive decision ... and believed he'd return to action at SOME point.

But, Luck has remained retired since making the choice ... and when Irsay was asked if the 31-year-old might come back, the Indy honcho said, "You know, I don't think so."

"I really don't," he added.

It's a bummer for not only the Colts but all of the NFL ... Luck was on a Hall of Fame pace before he hung up the cleats -- making the Pro Bowl FOUR times in six seasons.

In his 86 games as Colts starter ... Luck -- who became a father in retirement -- threw for 23,671 yards and 171 passing TDs. He ended his career with an 89.5 passer rating.